'Love, Your Mind' campaign promotes mental health awareness
April 10, 202409:08

Host and author Stephen A. Smith and Dr. William Smith join Morning Joe to discuss the new 'Love, Your Mind' national health campaign, which encourages seeking help for mental health.April 10, 2024

