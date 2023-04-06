'Letters from Sing Sing' documents inmate's quest to clear his name

Jon-Adrian 'JJ' Velazquez was convicted for the 1998 murder of former NYPD officer Albert Ward. Velazquez began serving a 25 years to life sentence at the maximum security Sing-Sing prison in New York after the conviction. The new podcast 'Letters from Sing Sing' details Velazquez's case that began with a letter sent to NBC News Investigative Producer Dan Slepian. Velazquez was granted clemency in 2021 after nearly 24 years of imprisonment.April 6, 2023