'Let's go Brandon' caller says he was joking; GOP candidates adopt fascist language
09:02
Share this -
copied
A man who called into the NORAD's Santa tracking center and told President Biden 'let's go Brandon' said he meant the Biden slur in jest. Meanwhile, more GOP candidates adopt fascist language over the holidays.Dec. 27, 2021
Trump appears to make political calculation in praise for Covid vaccines
10:39
Now Playing
'Let's go Brandon' caller says he was joking; GOP candidates adopt fascist language
09:02
UP NEXT
De Blasio: Democrats need to put working people first
05:10
Bill de Blasio: I came to the city to fight inequality and we were able to make an impact
10:03
Dr. Fauci: Omicron is not something to be taken lightly
10:04
Data shows most gifts delivered on time this year despite supply chain concerns