Morning Joe

'Let's Be Frank' is a daughter's tribute to her late father

06:06

Frank Biondi was the former CEO of HBO, Universal Studios, and Viacom, and his daughter Jane Biondi Munna joins Morning Joe to discuss her father's life in the new memoir 'Let's Be Frank,' which Frank Biondi started before his death in 2019.Oct. 7, 2022

