IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'It would be a disaster for everyone': Should Biden debate Trump? 
Feb. 28, 202411:11

  • Joe: If there was a time in Michigan to send a message to Biden, this was it

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    'It would be a disaster for everyone': Should Biden debate Trump? 

    11:11
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Manchin says term limits the key to 'performance' in Congress

    12:40

  • What brought more than 100,000 to cast 'uncommitted' votes in Michigan

    03:48

  • 100K+ Michiganders vote for 'uncommitted' over Biden

    04:14

  • 'These aren't good numbers': Warning signs emerge for Trump after Michigan

    04:55

  • Steve Kornacki: What drove Trump's win, Haley's slipping in Michigan

    04:16

  • 'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict

    11:09

  • Forbes, Know Your Value welcomes Mona Kattan and Alia Bhatt to 30/50 Summit

    02:50

  • Prosecution for 'simply trying to have a family' is a 'real fear': HHS Secy. on IVF ruling 

    04:42

  • One in six men, ages 16-29, say 'feminism has done more harm than good,' study shows

    06:19

  • 'He thinks he's winning': Lawmaker says Putin's betting on U.S. 'dysfunctional politics'

    09:44

  • Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'

    07:13

  • Hoekstra vs. 'Complete Wacko': Michigan’s chaotic GOP leadership battle

    03:24

  • Arab and Muslim American voters ’aren't going to forget what’s happening' in Gaza

    05:25

  • Willie Geist 'hits the big time' in Curb Your Enthusiasm 

    05:42

  • Eugene Robinson calls out Trump’s 'con-man hustle' for the Black vote

    09:34

  • New evidence casts doubt on conviction of death row inmate

    05:18

  • Hunter Biden sees his sobriety as key to keeping Trump from winning: Axios

    05:07

  • Nikki Haley blasts Trump for losing support among GOP voters

    08:22

Morning Joe

'It would be a disaster for everyone': Should Biden debate Trump? 

11:11

The Washington Post's Alexi McCammond joins Morning Joe to discuss her latest column where she discusses with the Post's David Von Drehle and James Hohmann if President Biden should debate Donald Trump.Feb. 28, 2024

  • Joe: If there was a time in Michigan to send a message to Biden, this was it

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    'It would be a disaster for everyone': Should Biden debate Trump? 

    11:11
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Manchin says term limits the key to 'performance' in Congress

    12:40

  • What brought more than 100,000 to cast 'uncommitted' votes in Michigan

    03:48

  • 100K+ Michiganders vote for 'uncommitted' over Biden

    04:14

  • 'These aren't good numbers': Warning signs emerge for Trump after Michigan

    04:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All