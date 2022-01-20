'It will be a bloody conflict,' senator warns of possible Ukraine invasion
08:33
Share this -
copied
Foreign Relations Committee members, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, join Morning Joe to discuss President Biden's recent remarks on Ukraine and possible consequences if Russia invades Ukraine.Jan. 20, 2022
UP NEXT
After Biden conference, will allies be left wondering if U.S. will waffle on Ukraine?
10:39
White House chief of staff: We've had a year of historic accomplishment
11:29
Mark Brzezinski sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Poland
06:28
Airlines scramble to cancel flights, change schedules over 5G rollout fears
08:06
Joe: After a year in office, there is a good record Dems should be talking about
07:53
Biden gets an 'F' from 37 percent in new one-year performance poll