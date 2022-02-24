'It's tragic, it's irrational, it's evil': Why Ukraine attack will come at 'terrible price'
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and retired Admiral James Stavridis join Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski to discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine, and the price both Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Ukranian people will pay for this provocation. "We are watching the history channel unfold in real time," Stavridis says. "We are on a rocket ship back to the 1930s." Feb. 24, 2022
