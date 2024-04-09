'Menopause is inevitable; suffering is not': Dr. Sharon Malone challenges menopause stigma

A growing number of prominent women, including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Naomi Watts, are opening up about their experiences with menopause in an effort to de-stigmatize the subject. Dr. Sharon Malone, author of "Grown Woman Talk: Your Guide to Getting and Staying Healthy," joins Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe to emphasize the need for women to advocate for their health amid changing medical landscapes.April 9, 2024