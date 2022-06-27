IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'It's time for a serious realignment': Calls grow for Dems to get organized

10:01

Former President Trump warned that overturning Roe v. Wade could be bad for Republicans, according to reports. And, Lauren Leader of All In Together and Professor Mary Ziegler discuss how Democrats need to respond to the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade.June 27, 2022

