  • Joe: There is no post-truth world when it comes to the court system

  • 'We're not going to shy away': Kirby responds to Iran-backed attack on U.S. Syria base

  • 'Potential death and destruction': Trump threatens D.A. with violent imagery 

    'It's depraved, it's dangerous': Gov. Whitmer on anti-semitic comments made by Michigan GOP 

    U.S. Congressional Committee Sheds Light on Alleged Genocide in China's Xinjiang Region

  • Members of House Oversight Committee to tour Washington jail holding Jan. 6 defendants

  • Would banning TikTok solve the problem of data?

  • Trump's magical thinking and perp-walk fixation

  • Manufacturers look to the eventual rebuilding of post-war Ukraine

  • Steve Kornacki: It's been Cinderella's Ball so far

  • 2023 Forbes and Know Your Value '50 Over 50' nominations are open

  • Ari Melber: There is no federal pardon for Trump in NY

  • Trump refers to New York DA as a 'Soros backed animal'

  • 'The sooner we ban this the better,' says senator on TikTok

  • Andrew Weissman: A possible critical, huge development in Mar-a-Lago case

  • Denver high school shooting suspect found dead

  • Michigan GOP faces backlash after comparing gun bills to Holocaust

  • Trump widens lead over DeSantis among Republicans

  • DeSantis seems to be modifying his stance on the war in Ukraine

  • Reporters on the front lines in China tell their stories in new book

Morning Joe

'It's depraved, it's dangerous': Gov. Whitmer on anti-semitic comments made by Michigan GOP 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan discusses the state's proposed gun legislation on Morning Joe, expressing concern over Republicans in Michigan who are using hate speech and Holocaust imagery to oppose the bill. Whitmer also highlights the progress she has made on a range of issues, including the cusp of passing gun safety legislation, and the rejection of hateful rhetoric by Michigan voters. March 24, 2023

