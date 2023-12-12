'It's a joke; it's ridiculous': Chris Matthews rips Biden impeachment

Mika: Texas’ AG is so desperate to mimic Trump he’s behaving in a cruel, brutal fashion07:24
Inflation slows to 3.1 percent, signaling continued moderation of consumer price increases04:22
Harvard president staying on the job after outcry over antisemitism testimony00:47
Is Zelenskyy on a 'mission to fail' in D.C.?04:21
Big endorsements against Trump aren't moving the needle in Iowa, polling shows10:01
- Now Playing
'It's a joke; it's ridiculous': Chris Matthews rips Biden impeachment04:43
- UP NEXT
'This is not where America is': Mika blasts Texas AG over blocking abortion06:06
Zelenskyy visits DC amid ongoing aid negotiations07:15
Take Trump's autocratic tendencies 'literally and seriously,' says Molly Jong-Fast05:57
’An example of cowardice’: DeSantis rips Trump over story about 2016 race02:39
'Everything was a shock': Actor on the surprise of playing Cary Grant06:01
'Terrible for the American people': House member slams impeachment inquiry07:01
Conservatives seize the moment over campus antisemitism: NYT09:01
Legal analyst predicts Trump may not testify in NY civil fraud trial04:56
Hunter Biden's attorney blames 'Republican political pressure' for indictment11:27
'The son every parent would love to have': Family pleads for son's release07:14
The most expensive cafe in the world?03:31
'A fundamental misreading of Hamas': Money into Gaza had a role in the success of the Oct. 7 attacks05:52
Former House member is now running for George Santos' old seat05:36
Trump leads with 'outright majority' in Iowa caucuses, polling shows10:10
Mika: Texas’ AG is so desperate to mimic Trump he’s behaving in a cruel, brutal fashion07:24
Inflation slows to 3.1 percent, signaling continued moderation of consumer price increases04:22
Harvard president staying on the job after outcry over antisemitism testimony00:47
Is Zelenskyy on a 'mission to fail' in D.C.?04:21
Big endorsements against Trump aren't moving the needle in Iowa, polling shows10:01
- Now Playing
'It's a joke; it's ridiculous': Chris Matthews rips Biden impeachment04:43
Play All