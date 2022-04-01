'It is still the Trump cult': Why the GOP isn't a party but a 'hot mess'
06:06
'At this point, the Republican Party really ought to change its name. It’s not a coherent political party anymore,' writes the Washington Post's Eugene Robinson in a recent column. Robinson joins Morning Joe to further discuss.April 1, 2022
