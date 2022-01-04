'It Could Happen Here' looks at extremist voices and how to stop them
Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL has released the new book 'It Could Happen Here,' and he joins Morning Joe to discuss how hate and hate-related violence is intensifying in the U.S. and what to do about it.Jan. 4, 2022
NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather
