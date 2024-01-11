'Is Donald Trump a threat to our democracy?': Morning Joe gave DeSantis two chances to answer. He refused.

2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Morning Joe the morning after the final debate before the Iowa Caucuses. When pressed by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on if he believes Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, he repeatedly sidestepped the question. Jan. 11, 2024