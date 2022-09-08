IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'I will find his murderers before I die,' says mother of Seth Rich

11:01

On the release of a new book 'A Death on W Street,' Mary and Joel Rich, the parents of Seth Rich, a 27-year-old Democratic National Committee staffer murdered in Washington D.C. in 2016, join Morning Joe to discuss the impact of their son's death and the conspiracy theories that continue to linger over the death.Sept. 8, 2022

