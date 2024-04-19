IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I wanted him to know who Jim was': Mom of journalist killed by ISIS on talking to his killer
April 19, 202406:30

Morning Joe

'I wanted him to know who Jim was': Mom of journalist killed by ISIS on talking to his killer

06:30

Diane Foley, the mother of American journalist James Foley killed by ISIS in 2014, joins Morning Joe to discuss her son's life, his murder and her book 'American Mother'.April 19, 2024

