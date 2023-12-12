IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mika: Texas’ AG is so desperate to mimic Trump he’s behaving in a cruel, brutal fashion

    07:24
  • Now Playing

    'I think people will be watching her closely': Harvard president stays in job

    09:25
  • UP NEXT

    'The Discord Leaks' looks at one of the biggest leaks of government secrets in U.S. history

    04:48

  • Inflation slows to 3.1 percent, signaling continued moderation of consumer price increases

    04:22

  • Harvard president staying on the job after outcry over antisemitism testimony

    00:47

  • Is Zelenskyy on a 'mission to fail' in D.C.?

    04:21

  • Big endorsements against Trump aren't moving the needle in Iowa, polling shows

    10:01

  • 'It's a joke; it's ridiculous': Chris Matthews rips Biden impeachment

    04:43

  • 'This is not where America is': Mika blasts Texas AG over blocking abortion

    06:06

  • Zelenskyy visits DC amid ongoing aid negotiations

    07:15

  • Take Trump's autocratic tendencies 'literally and seriously,' says Molly Jong-Fast

    05:57

  • ’An example of cowardice’: DeSantis rips Trump over story about 2016 race

    02:39

  • 'Everything was a shock': Actor on the surprise of playing Cary Grant

    06:01

  • 'Terrible for the American people': House member slams impeachment inquiry

    07:01

  • Conservatives seize the moment over campus antisemitism: NYT

    09:01

  • Legal analyst predicts Trump may not testify in NY civil fraud trial

    04:56

  • Hunter Biden's attorney blames 'Republican political pressure' for indictment

    11:27

  • 'The son every parent would love to have': Family pleads for son's release

    07:14

  • The most expensive cafe in the world?

    03:31

  • 'A fundamental misreading of Hamas': Money into Gaza had a role in the success of the Oct. 7 attacks

    05:52

Morning Joe

'I think people will be watching her closely': Harvard president stays in job

09:25

Harvard University President Claudine Gay will remain in the role, the school’s governing board announced Tuesday, following nearly a week of outcry over testimony she gave at a congressional hearing on antisemitism. Writer Johanna Berkman joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 12, 2023

  • Mika: Texas’ AG is so desperate to mimic Trump he’s behaving in a cruel, brutal fashion

    07:24
  • Now Playing

    'I think people will be watching her closely': Harvard president stays in job

    09:25
  • UP NEXT

    'The Discord Leaks' looks at one of the biggest leaks of government secrets in U.S. history

    04:48

  • Inflation slows to 3.1 percent, signaling continued moderation of consumer price increases

    04:22

  • Harvard president staying on the job after outcry over antisemitism testimony

    00:47

  • Is Zelenskyy on a 'mission to fail' in D.C.?

    04:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All