Morning Joe

'I think it's obvious' what Trump did was wrong, says House Republican

03:13

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., weighs in on the Trump indictment, saying what the former president did was wrong and that Republicans need to stand up and say the same.June 14, 2023

