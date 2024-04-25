IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I shouldn't have said that': Biden pokes fun at Trump's hair during event
April 25, 202400:39

  • Trump allies indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe

    09:38

  • Supreme Court set to hear arguments in Trump immunity case

    05:09
  • Now Playing

    'I shouldn't have said that': Biden pokes fun at Trump's hair during event

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    'It's sleazy; it's tawdry': Donny Deutsch on exhaustion factor from Trump trial

    12:34

  • 'Shōgun' star: 'Lord Toranaga' is my favorite character; he's a hero in Japan

    05:49

  • Salman Rushdie on taking control of his narrative in new memoir

    07:26

  • Airlines must offer automatic refunds for canceled flights under new regulations

    07:43

  • David Pecker described plan with Trump to help his 2016 presidential campaign

    07:33

  • 'Donald Trump is incapable of running anything': Union slams Trump in new ad

    08:53

  • Lisa Rubin: Expect to see an opinion from judge that fines Trump on gag order violation

    05:08

  • Mitt Romney: You don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you

    00:50

  • Billionaire donors rethinking Columbia University support

    05:07

  • How Amazon rose to the top of the tech world

    06:38

  • John Heilemann joins Puck as chief political columnist

    00:42

  • Young people have every reason to be enraged, says 'Algebra of Wealth' author

    07:05

  • Senate will approve foreign aid package passed by House, says senator

    08:00

  • Women using Ozempic report unexpected pregnancies

    05:43

  • Crown Prince of Iran says regime has turned country into the North Korea of the Middle East

    07:34

  • Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants

    09:45

  • Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants

    09:45

Morning Joe

'I shouldn't have said that': Biden pokes fun at Trump's hair during event

00:39

President Biden poked fun at former President Trump's hair Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C. while speaking to the North America's Building Trades Unions.April 25, 2024

  • Trump allies indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe

    09:38

  • Supreme Court set to hear arguments in Trump immunity case

    05:09
  • Now Playing

    'I shouldn't have said that': Biden pokes fun at Trump's hair during event

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    'It's sleazy; it's tawdry': Donny Deutsch on exhaustion factor from Trump trial

    12:34

  • 'Shōgun' star: 'Lord Toranaga' is my favorite character; he's a hero in Japan

    05:49

  • Salman Rushdie on taking control of his narrative in new memoir

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All