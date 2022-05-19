'I miss my hometown; I miss my friends': Writer reflects on leaving Russia

- UP NEXT
Kornacki: Pennsylvania recount seems all but certain at this point06:57
Finland, Sweden applying for NATO membership a 'watershed moment,' says senator06:03
'We're a laughing stock': Georgia voters weigh in on state of U.S. ahead of midterms06:28
Is slowing down the economy the way to solve inflation?05:50
Surgeon general: Expect more formula on shelves in coming weeks10:22
'A significant win for the Russians': Ukraine ends fighting at Mariupol steel plant07:53
Why Biden chose to not name names over the Buffalo shooting05:13
House member pushes bill to raise legal age to buy assault rifles07:01
House member aims to curb price gouging at the pump08:04
U.S. believes Russia has sent thousands to 'filtration camps' in Ukraine, says ambassador06:33
Justice Department wants to make their way up the food chain, says reporter07:40
Joe: Pennsylvania should count early votes early, like Florida does04:12
'He's feeling great': Pa. second lady accepts John Fetterman's nomination09:15
Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary still too close to call07:30
'Ukrainians want to go home': Refugees begin heading home in droves03:07
Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation05:48
Steve Kornacki: Governor and Senate race in Pa. could have tag-team effect07:29
'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy09:47
Ukraine cedes control of Mariupol to Russia; Senate advances $40B package08:25
Pennsylvania holds closely watched primary03:02
- UP NEXT
Kornacki: Pennsylvania recount seems all but certain at this point06:57
Finland, Sweden applying for NATO membership a 'watershed moment,' says senator06:03
'We're a laughing stock': Georgia voters weigh in on state of U.S. ahead of midterms06:28
Is slowing down the economy the way to solve inflation?05:50
Surgeon general: Expect more formula on shelves in coming weeks10:22
'A significant win for the Russians': Ukraine ends fighting at Mariupol steel plant07:53
Play All