Morning Joe

'I miss my hometown; I miss my friends': Writer reflects on leaving Russia

06:33

Author and cardiologist Maxim Osipov was living in Russia at the start of the country's invasion of Ukraine, and rather than stay in the country, he chose to exile in Berlin. Osipov joins Morning Joe to discuss his life now and his reflections in a new piece for the Atlantic.May 19, 2022

