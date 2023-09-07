IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'I'm totally covered under the law': Trump says he'd 'absolutely' testify at his criminal trial

Morning Joe

'I'm totally covered under the law': Trump says he'd 'absolutely' testify at his criminal trial

In a recent interview, former President Trump hinted at testifying in his obstruction trial, but legal experts are skeptical. Former US Attorney Joyce Vance joins Morning Joe to discuss the likelihood of Trump taking the stand, pointing out Trump's inability to tell the truth and his tendency to go off-topic. Sept. 7, 2023

