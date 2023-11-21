‘I’m outraged beyond words’: Rev. Al on death of Dexter Wade

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Dexter Wade at his funeral in Jackson, Miss., The 37-year-old Wade was killed after being struck by a Jackson police cruiser while he was crossing a six-lane highway less than an hour after he’d left home. He was then buried in a pauper's field. Wade's mother had been searching for months for her son. Rev. Sharpton discusses the service.Nov. 21, 2023