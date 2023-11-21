IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: It's time fascism is called fascism and Americans know exactly what they're voting for

    12:29

  • David Axelrod is warning about Biden's chances in 2024

    11:20
    ‘I’m outraged beyond words’: Rev. Al on death of Dexter Wade

    04:51
    'Relentlessly report what the facts are': Experts on combatting disinformation

    07:31

  • Democratic leaders can and should go more directly at Trump's rhetoric, says Sen. Coons

    05:29

  • 'How dumb does he think people are?' Mika reacts to Tuberville's 'abortion after birth' remark

    07:17

  • Are Black voters looking for an alternative in 2024?

    10:34

  • Steve Kornacki: Biden suffering approval erosion among Democrats

    05:14

  • Israel and Hamas nearing deal to free hostages, according to sources

    06:53

  • How art auctions have become must-see TV

    06:08

  • 'There's even a George Santos joke': 'Spamalot' returns to Broadway

    05:27

  • Chris Matthews: New polling is a problem for Biden, and he'll have to overcome them

    09:15

  • A rise in antisemitism in the U.S. is a problem for all people, says attorney

    06:17

  • Fitness vs. unfit: Donny Deutsch on how Biden should frame 2024

    04:59

  • Claire McCaskill: Biden campaign can't take any segment of the vote for granted

    06:51

  • Andrea Mitchell: Rosalynn Carter was such a path breaker

    12:11

  • 'Pure fascism': Joe calls out Trump's 'hateful' comments

    05:32

  • Lady Bird Johnson's story told in her own words

    06:05

  • 'Periodical' aims to de-stigmatize menstruation and menopause

    02:41

  • Katty Kay launches the 'uplifting' new 'Influential with Katty Kay'

    02:03

‘I’m outraged beyond words’: Rev. Al on death of Dexter Wade

04:51

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Dexter Wade at his funeral in Jackson, Miss., The 37-year-old Wade was killed after being struck by a Jackson police cruiser while he was crossing a six-lane highway less than an hour after he’d left home. He was then buried in a pauper's field. Wade's mother had been searching for months for her son. Rev. Sharpton discusses the service.Nov. 21, 2023

