Morning Joe

'I'm offended by it': Bill Barr calls out 'racist overtones' of Trump's rhetoric

08:26

Former AG Bill Barr on CNN Wednesday explained why he was offended by former President Trump's public remarks that immigrants were poisoning the blood of the United States, language echoing Hitler. Meanwhile, Trump's 2024 presidential rivals stop short of a full condemnation, including Nikki Haley, the daughter of immigrants. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 21, 2023

