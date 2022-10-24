IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'I'm here as an example': Jemele Hill on why her memoir is a story of perseverance

04:31

Author Jemele Hill joins Morning Joe to discuss the major themes from her memoir 'Uphill'. Hill also discusses the intersection of sports and politics.Oct. 24, 2022

