'I'll oppose any cuts to Social Security or Medicare': GOP Lawmaker rejects party's budget changes

House Republicans unveil budget plan suggesting adjustments to retirement age and Medicare structure. Rep. Mike Lawler joins Morning Joe to discuss the implications and bipartisan concerns surrounding the proposed changes— emphasizing his commitment to protecting vital social programs and these programs for seniors. Lawler also highlights ongoing bipartisan efforts to safeguard America's interests abroad, particularly in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and reinforcing alliances to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.March 21, 2024