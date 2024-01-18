IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Most Americans wouldn't vote for Trump if he's convicted of a felony: Poll

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    'I just can't': Mika reacts to Haley saying she's not followed Trump's sexual abuse case

    10:52
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Stop lying’: House member blasts GOP for blocking border bill

    08:00

  • 'Woman in the Wall' reveals dark legacy of mother and baby homes in Ireland

    06:12

  • Jonathan Chait: The imperative to keep Trump out of the WH has become tiring for people

    06:13

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Trump doesn't just go away if you ignore him

    09:55

  • Austin's 911 call pushed for 'subtle' ambulance pickup

    01:52

  • Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to headline Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit

    02:55

  • Forbes and Know Your Value release the '50 Over 50' Asia list

    04:46

  • Triumph, anxiety, humor at the heart of book on race and identity

    07:44

  • Biden's patience with Netanyahu should have run out already: Richard Haass

    09:30

  • Joe: Trump attacked Sen. Cruz's father and wife; it should be game over

    08:24

  • Trump set himself up for 'blistering parody': Joe reacts to Lincoln Project ad

    08:12

  • Ben Carson uses biblical reference for describing Trump

    04:15

  • 'He hasn't built a damn thing': Biden campaign co-chair blasts Trump

    10:46

  • Chris Matthews: The tyranny is what’s it about for Trump

    10:35

  • Trump the most 'anti-democratic' president in history, says Biden

    03:01

  • Biden reacts to Trump Iowa win: 2024 is about 'you and me vs. extreme MAGA'

    00:29

  • Claire McCaskill: I don't think it was that great of a night for Trump

    05:06

  • Nikki Haley will have to battle against low NH enthusiasm, says reporter

    04:04

Morning Joe

'I just can't': Mika reacts to Haley saying she's not followed Trump's sexual abuse case

10:52

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday told CNN's Dana Bash when asked about former President Trump's sexual abuse case that she hasn't been following Trump's cases. The Morning Joe panel discusses Haley's seeming unwillingness to criticize Trump.Jan. 18, 2024

  • Most Americans wouldn't vote for Trump if he's convicted of a felony: Poll

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    'I just can't': Mika reacts to Haley saying she's not followed Trump's sexual abuse case

    10:52
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Stop lying’: House member blasts GOP for blocking border bill

    08:00

  • 'Woman in the Wall' reveals dark legacy of mother and baby homes in Ireland

    06:12

  • Jonathan Chait: The imperative to keep Trump out of the WH has become tiring for people

    06:13

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Trump doesn't just go away if you ignore him

    09:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All