Justice Department wants to make their way up the food chain, says reporter

Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary still too close to call07:30
- Now Playing
Justice Department wants to make their way up the food chain, says reporter07:40
- UP NEXT
Joe: Pennsylvania should count early votes early, like Florida does04:12
'He's feeling great': Pa. second lady accepts John Fetterman's nomination09:15
'Ukrainians want to go home': Refugees begin heading home in droves03:07
Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation05:48
Steve Kornacki: Governor and Senate race in Pa. could have tag-team effect07:29
'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy09:47
Ukraine cedes control of Mariupol to Russia; Senate advances $40B package08:25
Pennsylvania holds closely watched primary03:02
Buffalo victim advocated for stricter gun laws01:36
Sen. Murphy: Common sense gun reform on a national level is necessary09:24
Joe: Talk about demographics is not the same as replacement theory08:18
President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo03:46
Meacham: I do think there's hope; without hope we should just close down the republic04:55
Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate participated in January 6 march03:36
Bloggers in Russia criticize military after Ukraine bridge attack07:32
What are the next legal steps for Buffalo shooting suspect?06:11
Greek prime minister set to discuss U.S.-Greece relations, Ukraine war with Biden08:39
'Let's love each other more': Buffalo mayor laments loss of 'great lives'07:15
Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary still too close to call07:30
- Now Playing
Justice Department wants to make their way up the food chain, says reporter07:40
- UP NEXT
Joe: Pennsylvania should count early votes early, like Florida does04:12
'He's feeling great': Pa. second lady accepts John Fetterman's nomination09:15
'Ukrainians want to go home': Refugees begin heading home in droves03:07
Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation05:48
Play All