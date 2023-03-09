'The anxiety is real': East Palestine residents on how derailment has impacted them

On Thursday, the CEO of Norfolk Southern Railway, Alan Shaw, will testify before a Senate panel about the train derailment and toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine residents and members of Moms Clean Air Force, Misti Allison and Jessica Conard, join Morning Joe to discuss the impact the derailment has had on their lives.March 9, 2023