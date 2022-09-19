IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'I'm very proud to have served the Queen,' says ambassador

Morning Joe

‘I'm very proud to have served the Queen,' says ambassador

05:03

British Ambassador to the U.S., Dame Karen Pierce, joins Morning Joe discusses Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with the United States.Sept. 19, 2022

    ‘I'm very proud to have served the Queen,' says ambassador

