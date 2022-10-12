IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Walker ran right to the scandal, told story that made no sense

    07:52

  • Democrats maintain narrow lead in generic ballot

    05:08

  • 'I don't see the direct effect': Non-voters weigh in on the midterms

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    'Hold onto your seats': 'Handmaid's Tale' actress on the new season

    09:50
  • UP NEXT

    'The most serious threat the Iranian regime has faced since 1979'

    10:16

  • Senator predicts a 'wild few weeks' in Ukraine fighting are ahead

    07:48

  • John Kirby: We want Ukraine to have their territory back; we want Ukraine to be whole

    09:00

  • 'Look what I've gotten done': Biden defends his job performance

    01:16

  • Senate candidate calls out GOP challenger for trying to tear down democracy

    07:43

  • 'I don't trust him': Former officer on why he recorded Rep. McCarthy

    11:02

  • With Putin desperate, 'wheels are coming off' the Russian army

    05:23

  • 'The Grandest Stage' takes a swing at the history of the world series

    09:49

  • 'Bad Sisters' star on the show's success and the finale

    11:24

  • 'Voters don't know a lot about him': Vance works to define himself in Ohio race

    05:27

  • GOP Rep. Kinzinger is endorsing Democrats in key midterm races

    05:14

  • 'Gods of Soccer' names the 100 greatest soccer players of all time

    10:32

  • How religious conservatives made reproductive rights a political issue

    13:02

  • Kornacki: Republicans have moved ahead in generic ballot but only slightly

    08:28

  • Fresh off debate with Vance, Tim Ryan says it's 'David vs. Goliath

    09:42

  • Arizona voters split on their choice for governor

    07:52

Morning Joe

'Hold onto your seats': 'Handmaid's Tale' actress on the new season

09:50

Actors Ann Dowd and Bradley Whitford join Morning Joe to discuss the new season of 'The Handmaid's Tale.' Both Dowd and Whitford discuss the show's themes and its parallels with the current moment.Oct. 12, 2022

  • Joe: Walker ran right to the scandal, told story that made no sense

    07:52

  • Democrats maintain narrow lead in generic ballot

    05:08

  • 'I don't see the direct effect': Non-voters weigh in on the midterms

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    'Hold onto your seats': 'Handmaid's Tale' actress on the new season

    09:50
  • UP NEXT

    'The most serious threat the Iranian regime has faced since 1979'

    10:16

  • Senator predicts a 'wild few weeks' in Ukraine fighting are ahead

    07:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All