'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts' urges Dems to go on the attack against Republicans

'A bad week for Republican leadership': House fails to impeach Mayorkas09:42
- Now Playing
'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts' urges Dems to go on the attack against Republicans09:38
- UP NEXT
Neal Katyal: This opinion shows the legal system working at its best05:50
Daughter of Nancy and Ronald Reagan reflects on family in 'Dear Mom and Dad'07:02
Senator calls out GOP for 'chaos' over border bill05:49
An event at Fashion Week tackles the gender gap05:41
Speaker Pelosi in 2021: "I'm never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn't have the votes"01:47
'Gerrymandering is cheating': Democratic group challenges redistricting maps09:32
Chuck Rosenberg: There was unanimity, forcefulness in appeals court ruling09:24
Border Patrol union supports bipartisan deal yet House GOP dismisses it03:00
Poor People's Campaign launches effort to mobilize 15 million voters07:41
'Rolling Along' offers a revealing look into the life of a former senator and Hall of Famer07:44
House member's former staffers blast office's toxic work culture06:47
Sen. King: Republicans want chaos at the border so they can blast the president08:01
New York governor slams 'abhorrent' Times Square attack10:29
'The critical economic issue': Why grocery prices stay high as inflation declines04:41
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 6200:31
Eugene Robinson: A very good day for Biden in S.C. that needs to be acknowledged08:37
Joe: Johnson lying through his teeth about a bill he hasn't even read08:04
The untold history of the first Black astronauts04:45
'A bad week for Republican leadership': House fails to impeach Mayorkas09:42
- Now Playing
'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts' urges Dems to go on the attack against Republicans09:38
- UP NEXT
Neal Katyal: This opinion shows the legal system working at its best05:50
Daughter of Nancy and Ronald Reagan reflects on family in 'Dear Mom and Dad'07:02
Senator calls out GOP for 'chaos' over border bill05:49
An event at Fashion Week tackles the gender gap05:41
Play All