IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden leading Trump in new general election polling

    06:21
  • Now Playing

    'Here Lies Love' uses disco to tell the story of a dictatorship

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Durbin: Bill on SCOTUS code of conduct gets down to the basics

    07:50

  • Matt Damon and Emily Blunt on the making of 'Oppenheimer'

    08:14

  • 'A lot of people are saying Trump is boring': GOP candidate on Trump, his campaign

    11:36

  • 'The circus has come to town': House Dem on GOP Hunter Biden probe

    08:00

  • Senator sounds alarm on algorithms and its impact on children

    07:20

  • Speaker McCarthy made secret promise to Trump: Politico

    05:26

  • Steve Rattner: Why the Hollywood strike is proving so intractable

    07:37

  • Judge rejects Trump claim that jury cleared him of rape

    07:54

  • 'Blowback' warns about the dangers of another Trump

    07:21

  • War's 'The World Is a Ghetto' celebrates its 50th anniversary

    05:41

  • Michael Steele: The court of public opinion is on a razor's edge with Trump

    11:27

  • Crypto's winners and losers: Ben McKenzie exposes the dark side of cryptocurrency

    05:29

  • 'Simply about the polling': House member slams hearing on Hunter Biden probe

    07:44

  • Nancy Pelosi: 175 years after Seneca Falls, we still have work to do

    08:30

  • Judge denies Trump bid for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case

    00:40

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's words used against her in Biden campaign ad

    03:26

  • Michigan AG charges 'false electors' over efforts to overturn 2020 election

    06:24

  • Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' a cautionary story for the modern age

    12:29

Morning Joe

'Here Lies Love' uses disco to tell the story of a dictatorship

08:14

Academy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning musician and playwright David Byrne joins Morning Joe to discuss the new Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love,' about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' rise to power and fall.July 20, 2023

  • Biden leading Trump in new general election polling

    06:21
  • Now Playing

    'Here Lies Love' uses disco to tell the story of a dictatorship

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Durbin: Bill on SCOTUS code of conduct gets down to the basics

    07:50

  • Matt Damon and Emily Blunt on the making of 'Oppenheimer'

    08:14

  • 'A lot of people are saying Trump is boring': GOP candidate on Trump, his campaign

    11:36

  • 'The circus has come to town': House Dem on GOP Hunter Biden probe

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All