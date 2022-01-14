‘Height of cynicism’: Why Joe thinks Kyrsten Sinema ‘smacks of bad faith’
Joe Scarborough. Mika Brzezinski and Eugene Robinson discuss Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's Thursday speech on the Senate floor, and how her pre-emption of President Joe Biden and refusal to negotiate "smacks of bad faith." Jan. 14, 2022
