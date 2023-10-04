IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Political terrorists without any demands': Joe rips House GOP’s ousting of McCarthy

Morning Joe

'Political terrorists without any demands': Joe rips House GOP’s ousting of McCarthy

The House voted Tuesday to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speaker's chair, with Rep. Matt Gaetz and seven other conservatives joining all Democrats present to remove him. The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest details.Oct. 4, 2023

