'He thinks he's winning': Lawmaker says Putin's betting on U.S. 'dysfunctional politics'
Feb. 27, 2024

  • Nikki Haley makes final pitch to SC voters ahead of primary

  • One in six men, ages 16-29, say 'feminism has done more harm than good,' study shows

    'He thinks he's winning': Lawmaker says Putin's betting on U.S. 'dysfunctional politics'

    Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'

  • Hoekstra vs. 'Complete Wacko': Michigan’s chaotic GOP leadership battle

  • Arab and Muslim American voters ’aren't going to forget what’s happening' in Gaza

  • Willie Geist 'hits the big time' in Curb Your Enthusiasm 

  • Eugene Robinson calls out Trump’s 'con-man hustle' for the Black vote

  • New evidence casts doubt on conviction of death row inmate

  • Hunter Biden sees his sobriety as key to keeping Trump from winning: Axios

  • Nikki Haley blasts Trump for losing support among GOP voters

  • 'Attack From Within' looks at the problem of disinformation

  • 'White Rural Rage' looks at the most likely group to abandon democratic norms

  • A call to reform the country's partisan primary process

  • Pro-Trump CPAC speaker pledges 'end of democracy'

  • Rev. Al: I've never seen Trump stand up for Black people treated wrongly by the criminal justice system

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Antisemitism intensifying on college campuses

  • Anand Giridharadas: Trump is a weak man who wants to be a strong man

  • Michael McFaul: Sanctions against Russia should happen every day

  • Cisco's Fran Katsoudas on the importance of mentorship

'He thinks he's winning': Lawmaker says Putin's betting on U.S. 'dysfunctional politics'

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) joins Morning Joe following his recent trip to Ukraine, along with five other democrats, where they met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Bennet discusses Ukraine's resilient defense against Russian aggression, emphasizing the significant role of U.S. aid and bipartisan support amidst aid hold up in the Republican-led House. Feb. 27, 2024

