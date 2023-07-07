IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Third arraignment attempt for Trump aide Walt Nauta

    03:06

  • 'To End All War' looks at J. Robert Oppenheimer and the weapon that changed the world

    04:29
    'He has that one hiccup': Iowa voter reacts to Pence's January 6 actions

    07:03
    'Eisenhower' is based on the life of the 34th president

    06:09

  • 'By All Means Available' looks at the major global crises of the last four decades

    05:44

  • Special counsel focuses on chaotic Oval Office meeting in Trump's final days: Report

    07:32

  • Trump's federal trial should take place before general election, majority says

    03:35

  • UPS union moves closer to strike as talks collapse

    05:28

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: Younger people have to believe activism can still work

    11:15

  • Rep. Taylor Greene may be kicked out of the Freedom Caucus

    05:29

  • Prosecutors involved in classified documents case are facing threats

    02:28

  • NH, SC battle for the spot of the first Democratic primary

    03:20

  • 'Fatherland' digs into the complex legacy of author's Nazi grandfather

    04:56

  • Technology is making war in Ukraine deadlier, report shows

    02:59

  • Fox News analyst weighs in on Trump's string of electoral losses

    03:03

  • What the new Mar-a-Lago search warrant info reveals

    12:09

  • Younger people less likely to vote, less likely to identify as Democratic, polling shows

    11:19

  • DeSantis defends video bashing Trump on LGBTQ issues as 'totally fair game'

    05:07

  • Belarus leader says Wagner's Prigozhin is in Russia

    01:00

  • 'American Childhood' looks at the 'moment of specialness' throughout history

    08:29

Morning Joe

'He has that one hiccup': Iowa voter reacts to Pence's January 6 actions

07:03

Former VP Mike Pence defended his actions on January 6 on Wednesday after an Iowa woman falsely claimed Pence had the constitutional power to block the certification of the 2020 election results. That Iowa voter, Luann Bertrand, then responded in an interview with CNN.July 7, 2023

