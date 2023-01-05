 GOP 'disinterested and incapable' of governing, says House Dem

- UP NEXT
Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP08:36
A 'very small group' is disrupting the business of the people: House GOP member04:59
The GOP intra-party fighting is deeply concerning, says House Dem05:48
Democratic senator announces she won't seek re-election02:05
Let's not keep doing the same thing in the same way, says House Republican10:40
'It's what bipartisanship looks like': Senator on new bridge project08:54
Joe: DeSantis doesn't have to act like a caricature of the GOP03:17
What could happen Thursday as GOP mutiny enters its third day?02:50
Trump's favorability is dropping among Republican voters04:51
Miss an old friend? Try an 8-minute phone call with them08:58
Speaker standoff highlights deep GOP divisions02:31
John Bresnahan: How does McCarthy make a deal with 20 members?11:41
Chris Matthews: I don't think Rep. McCarthy has any finesse05:30
Biden set to announce Kentucky project funded by infrastructure law06:29
Americans want to see us govern, says new DCCC chair04:00
A handful of people can't run the party, says House Republican09:19
What will happen today in the House?03:23
Bills player Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition05:04
Joe: You don't wing it when the whole world is watching10:25
How misleading polls led to a false election narrative07:17
- UP NEXT
Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP08:36
A 'very small group' is disrupting the business of the people: House GOP member04:59
The GOP intra-party fighting is deeply concerning, says House Dem05:48
Democratic senator announces she won't seek re-election02:05
Let's not keep doing the same thing in the same way, says House Republican10:40
'It's what bipartisanship looks like': Senator on new bridge project08:54
Play All