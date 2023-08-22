'I see my grandmother': Golda Meir's grandson reflects on Helen Mirren's performance in 'Golda'

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, the film "Golda," featuring Helen Mirren, brings to life the pivotal moments of Israel's history. The movie captures the resilience of Golda Meir, Israel's first and only female prime minister, during the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Oscar award-winning director Guy Nattiv and Golda Meir's grandson Gideon Meir join Morning Joe to shed light on the meticulous research and heartfelt commitment that went into capturing Meir's unwavering determination as she navigated the complexities of leadership and personal challenges during this historical period.Aug. 22, 2023