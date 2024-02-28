IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'God Save Texas' trilogy shows the complexity of the state
Feb. 28, 202407:36

'God Save Texas' trilogy shows the complexity of the state

07:36

The new HBO trilogy 'God Save Texas' takes viewers on a journey through one of the country's most controversial states with a look at the cities of Huntsville, Houston and El Paso. The show's executive producer, Lawrence Wright, and director Alex Stapleton join Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 28, 2024

