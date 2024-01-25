IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Global superstar' Shania Twain to take the stage at Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit 

Morning Joe

'Global superstar' Shania Twain to take the stage at Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit 

01:54

Grammy-winning artist Shania Twain, the highest-selling female country pop artist of all time, is set to share her incredible journey at the upcoming Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi this March on International Women's day. For more information on the summit visit KnowYourValue.com

