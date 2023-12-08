'Freedom on Fire' gives look inside Russia's war in Ukraine

Richard Engel: Israeli military escalating campaign against Hamas in Gaza11:09
Why succeeding sometimes involves a step backward07:03
- Now Playing
'Freedom on Fire' gives look inside Russia's war in Ukraine07:44
- UP NEXT
Abortion and cost of living are top issues for women ahead of 202407:00
'This is second-class citizenship for women': Debating Texas' abortion law08:36
Can the White House brag on the latest economic numbers?06:39
U.S. added 199,000 jobs in November; unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent07:30
America's funding for Ukraine an 'investment in global security,' says official05:12
'It's unserious': Democrat rips GOP colleagues over House agenda05:01
'We are investigating and we will provide answers', says Netanyahu spokesperson on Oct. 7 response time16:03
'A dark chapter in our history': 'Fellow Travelers' begins in McCarthy era07:07
'We need our son back': Parents of son held in Gaza call for release of all hostages11:13
Anand Giridharadas: The left has to build a 'bigger, better movement' to beat Trump06:37
Remembering Pearl Harbor on 82nd anniversary of attack03:50
Pushing back against antisemitism on college campuses11:52
David Cameron on the importance of standing with Ukraine06:49
Mika: Haley can take on sexism herself but it meant a lot to me when Christie defended her02:19
My GOP presidential rivals living in 'land of make believe', says Chris Christie09:13
Joe: If politics is about contrast, Haley offers a contrast to every major politician10:16
‘Where are the answers?’ Questions surround Israel’s response time to attack08:35
Richard Engel: Israeli military escalating campaign against Hamas in Gaza11:09
Why succeeding sometimes involves a step backward07:03
- Now Playing
'Freedom on Fire' gives look inside Russia's war in Ukraine07:44
- UP NEXT
Abortion and cost of living are top issues for women ahead of 202407:00
'This is second-class citizenship for women': Debating Texas' abortion law08:36
Can the White House brag on the latest economic numbers?06:39
Play All