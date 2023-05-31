IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'Follow your passions' advice limits women in STEM fields, study shows

04:01

Encouraging young adults to follow their career passions may actually narrow career choices and contribute to the lack of women in STEM, according to a new study. Maggie McGrath and Huma Abedin discuss.May 31, 2023

