'I feel so grateful': Alicia Keys celebrates the success of 'Hell's Kitchen'
May 21, 202409:13
Morning Joe

'I feel so grateful': Alicia Keys celebrates the success of 'Hell's Kitchen'

09:13

16-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Alicia Keys joins Morning Joe to discuss her new Broadway musical, "Hell's Kitchen," which earned 13 Tony nominations this season. Alicia opens up about the long journey of creating "Hell's Kitchen," her advice to her younger self, and why she believes there is "no limit to who we can become."May 21, 2024

