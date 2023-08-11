'Everything is at stake right now': VP Harris Addresses threats to democracy

In an exclusive interview with Rev. Al Sharpton, Vice President Kamala Harris discusses the urgent challenges to our democracy, from voting rights to affirmative action. She emphasizes that a strong democracy requires constant vigilance and defends fundamental freedoms. Catch the full interview with Reverend Al Sharpton on PoliticsNation, only on MSNBC.Aug. 11, 2023