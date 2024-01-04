IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Empathetic distress': Exploring empathy's limits in times of crisis

'Empathetic distress': Exploring empathy's limits in times of crisis

Adam Grant, Wharton School professor, joins Morning Joe to discuss his new Op-Ed on the emotional impact of ongoing conflicts, like Israel's war with Hamas. "Empathy is in some ways a renewable resource, but it can be drained very quickly," Grant says, explaining how continuous exposure to global crises can lead to 'empathetic distress,' causing people to feel overwhelmed and helpless.  Grant differentiates between empathy and compassion, suggesting compassion as a healthier, more sustainable response.Jan. 4, 2024

    'Empathetic distress': Exploring empathy's limits in times of crisis

