'Election fodder for Donald Trump': House member slams Hunter Biden deposition

Joe: Democrats need to run straight into the issue of border security03:41
Florida's surgeon general 'playing with fire' regarding measles, says doctor04:59
- Now Playing
'Election fodder for Donald Trump': House member slams Hunter Biden deposition11:06
- UP NEXT
Steve Rattner: Why Independent voters are on the rise08:15
First images of Navalny's casket inside the church02:36
‘He can’t complete a sentence’: Joe slams Trump's latest insults05:10
Thousands of mourners gather as Alexei Navalny funeral begins in Moscow06:03
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza a 'hinge point in history,' says senator03:50
Richard Lewis looks back on the 'interesting journey' of his life and career08:01
State attorney rips SCOTUS for throwing 'sand in the gears of justice'09:31
How poker can help give women the skills to succeed in and out of the office08:10
Rex Chapman details his addiction and recovery in new memoir08:39
San Antonio mayor slams far-right for border 'demagoguery'05:52
Andrew Weissmann: The Supreme Court has given Trump the win03:42
'This has not been a pleasant season for Mitch McConnell'05:41
Hunter Biden defends business moves and blasts the GOP05:44
Lisa Rubin: The question SCOTUS has agreed to resolve is a narrow one10:33
'God Save Texas' trilogy shows the complexity of the state07:36
'There is no link to Joe Biden': House Dem slams GOP impeachment inquiry05:15
'American Woman' looks at first ladies from Clinton to Biden07:18
Joe: Democrats need to run straight into the issue of border security03:41
Florida's surgeon general 'playing with fire' regarding measles, says doctor04:59
- Now Playing
'Election fodder for Donald Trump': House member slams Hunter Biden deposition11:06
- UP NEXT
Steve Rattner: Why Independent voters are on the rise08:15
First images of Navalny's casket inside the church02:36
‘He can’t complete a sentence’: Joe slams Trump's latest insults05:10
Play All