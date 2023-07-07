IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Eisenhower' is based on the life of the 34th president

Morning Joe

'Eisenhower' is based on the life of the 34th president

06:09

The new off-Broadway play 'Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground' is adapted from memoirs, speeches and letters of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Tony Award winner John Rubenstein stars as Eisenhower, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss.July 7, 2023

