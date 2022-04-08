IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

'DWTS' alum provides aid to Ukrainian refugees, warns of prolonged invasion

09:45

'Dancing With the Stars' alum, Ukrainian dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, is working to help refugees who have escaped the country due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his organization, Ukrainian resilience and why he warns of a prolonged Russian invasion.April 8, 2022

