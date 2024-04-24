IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Donald Trump is incapable of running anything': Union slams Trump in new ad
April 24, 202408:53

Morning Joe

'Donald Trump is incapable of running anything': Union slams Trump in new ad

08:53

North America’s Building Trades Unions is endorsing President Biden for 2024, and the union is out with a new ad slamming former President Trump. NABTU President Sean McGarvey joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 24, 2024

