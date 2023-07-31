IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Andrew Weissmann: Documents case gets much stronger with new evidence

  • Trump's base remains unfazed by legal troubles, polling shows

    'Defectors' of the Cold War: How their unauthorized flight shaped a globalized world

    Mesmerizing Magic: Antonio Diaz Comes to Broadway

  • From Salem to QAnon: The enduring presence of conspiracies in American politics

  • 'The DaVinci Code effect': Unraveling the conspiracy bubble

  • 'Courage in the People's House': Inspiring hope for future acts of political courage

  • Republicans 'unabashed' about shutting down government, says Rep. Neguse

  • 'We're ready to go': Fulton DA signals Trump election interference charges imminent

  • Judge throws out Trump's $475m defamation suit against CNN

  • Mar-a-Lago property manager scheduled to be arraigned in classified documents case

  • ‘This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter’: Biden on his four-year-old grandchild, Navy Joe Roberts

  • Trump PAC spent $40M on legal costs this year: The Washington Post

  • Trump faces new charges in classified documents case

  • Jamie Lee Curtis: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' was this little, tiny movie that could and did

  • Jamie Lee Curtis leverages her cult-film status for charity

  • Some in GOP express concerns about Sen. McConnell's health

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: History gave Biden the platform to talk about importance of diversity

  • 'This indictment reads like a mafia case': Mar-a-Lago property manager charged

  • Tom Winter: A surprising day during Hunter Biden hearing

Morning Joe

'Defectors' of the Cold War: How their unauthorized flight shaped a globalized world

Author Eric R. Scott discusses his new book 'Defectors,' exploring the motivations and consequences of those who fled the former Soviet Union during the Cold War era. From individuals evading exit controls to the active encouragement of defections by the US and its allies, Scott sheds light on the unique circumstances and geopolitical impact of these extraordinary acts.July 31, 2023

